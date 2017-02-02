Ready to get hitched? Franklin County Municipal Court will hold ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ready to say “I do?” Franklin County Municipal Court judges will conduct wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day, according to a press release.

Ceremonies will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in courtroom 14A, on the 14th floor of the Municipal Courthouse at 375 S. High St.

Interested parties should contact the court at 614-645-3889.

A $25 filing fee must be paid before the ceremony at the Municipal Court Clerk’s cashier window on the 3rd floor.

Parties must have their marriage license with them. Click here for more information about license application requirements.