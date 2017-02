REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Police investigated the report of a gun at the Reynoldsburg High School Summit Campus earlier this morning.

Reynoldsburg Police say earlier Thursday morning, they received a report of the gun on campus.

The school safety director placed the campus on “limited mobility” as a precaution, while police investigated.

Police say no gun was found, and the all clear has been given. They say the report initially stemmed from a conversation a student overheard earlier. q