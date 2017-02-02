Six overdose deaths reported in Fayette County in 10 days

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that there have been 30 reports of suspected overdoses in the last 10 days, six of which resulted in fatalities.

The Sheriff’s office said that one of the suspected overdoses happened inside the Fayette County Jail Wednesday night. Investigators said that 37-year-old inmate Kenneth R. Jackson was taken to a Columbus hospital in life-threatening condition.

Jackson was found unresponsive in the Fayette County Jail Wednesday night.

Sheriff Stanforth said the jail has seen a rise in the number of incidents of drugs being smuggled into the jail in body cavities.

Stanforth said the jail is in the process of purchasing a body scanner that will be used during the jail intake process.

Fayette County Deputy Health Commissioner Leigh Cannon said that the overdose reversal drug naloxone is in short supply in the county due to the recent increase in reported drug overdoses and the increased number of doses being administered per person.

Opiates such as fentanyl and carfentanil often require several doses of naloxone to reverse the overdose.