COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police arrested two people Thursday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead Monday evening.

Hakeem O. Johnston, 24 and Devante Harris, 22 are charged with murder for the death of 23-year-old Laquam J. Gratsy.

Police said Gratsy was killed shortly after 7pm Monday at a home on the 200 block of South Ogden Avenue.

Police arrested Harris and Johnston after a brief standoff on the 2800 block of East 10th Avenue.