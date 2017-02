NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Two people were killed Thursday after shots were fired in Licking County.

According to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, it happened on Price Road in Newark Township.

County dispatch records show that medics were sent to the area shortly after 8pm.

On the scene of double fatal shooting Price Rd Newark investigation in progress — Sheriff Randy Thorp (@rthorp45) February 3, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.