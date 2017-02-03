Black rhino Kulinda dies at Columbus Zoo

Kulinda (CREDIT: Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)
POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo announced Friday that 28-year-old black rhino Kulinda has died.

Kulinda (CREDIT: Amanda Carberry, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)
Kulinda was euthanized Friday after being diagnosed with iron overload syndrome last month. The zoo said the syndrome results in progressive liver failure.

She was one of the zoo’s animal ambassadors, featured in Keeper Talks and in the animal enrichment program.

Kulinda was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden on Oct. 19, 1988 and came to Columbus the next year. The median life expectancy for black rhinos in American zoos is 18.3 years, the zoo said.

