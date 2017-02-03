Columbus police discuss use of pepper spray and encourage legal, safe protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Protests continue across central Ohio, with demonstrators opposing President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks and immigration restrictions.

Monday night, Columbus police deployed pepper spray on a group of protesters downtown. Police said they warned protesters for about 40 minutes to stop blocking the street before using that tactic.

“We defend the right of people to express their First Amendment right,” Columbus Division of Police Chief Kim Jacobs said. “We take an oath to defend the Constitution and we mean that.”

Jacobs described pepper spray as “pretty low on the scale” of use of force and a “less lethal” tactic to control a situation.

“It’s just above officer control, where I might control somebody by grasping their arm and walking along with them,” Jacobs said.

Since Monday, protests have continued every day in Columbus and more are planned for the future. On Friday, a group of about 25 people gathered outside Senator Rob Portman’s office on West Broad Street, protesting Portman’s support for Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education.

“We’d love if [Portman] would change his mind, maybe take the weekend to search his own soul and decide to vote his conscience,” Lynne Garfinkel, a protester from Bexley, said. “If it doesn’t work this time, we want him to know we won’t forget the way he voted.”

Students at The Ohio State University protested more subtly Friday, wearing black clothing to protest the immigration ban.

“It is absolutely astounding that a president could just completely ban a religious group, cause whatever he says, he’s targeting those countries because they have a majority of people that are Muslim,” freshman Michael Stoffiere said.

Columbus police said while demonstrations continue, protesters need to obey the laws. While no permit is needed to protest, it’s illegal to block streets or sidewalks.

“You have absolutely the right to say what you want to say in this country, but you cannot break the law while you’re doing that,” Jacobs said.

Permits may be obtained through the city’s department of public safety or special events office, or by calling 311 or going to Columbus.gov.

Illegally blocking the streets, Jacobs said, is not fair to people who get a permit and do that legally. It also puts a strain on police resources.

“We know of at least one person that was on their way to the hospital and was impeded by the traffic being completely shut down,” Jacobs said.

On Monday, that meant police could only answer priority calls.

“If it wasn’t something that was life-threatening or very serious, we just said, ‘We’re not coming out,’” Jacobs said.

She said the police do not want to arrest people.

“Arrests take a lot of manpower,” Jacobs said. “Our staff is impacted by that. It’s not our goal. Our goal is to get people to go back up to the sidewalk and they can do their demonstration there.”

Jacobs noted that any advance notice the department can have when it comes to protests will help make sure protests go smoothly and safely.