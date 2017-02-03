Guernsey County Sheriff warns of attempted child abduction

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– Sheriff Jeff Paden in Guernsey County is warning residents about a man who attempted to abduct four children Thursday morning.

The Sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page around 11:00 pm Thursday night detailing the incident.

They said that around 4:00 pm a school official from an East Muskingum school called to report that a mother had reported an attempted abduction.

She said four children were waiting in the driveway for the school bus when a man pulled up and demanded they get in the car. The home was near Holmes and Shaw Roads.

The children ran home and adults tried to stop the man before he sped away.

He was described as white with a slender build. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled over his head.

He was driving a late model blue truck with gray paint about the fenders and lining the bottom.