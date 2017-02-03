High schoolers learn how to combat human trafficking

Elyse Chengery Published: Updated:
human-trafficking-youth-summit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –  Hundreds of teenagers are learning how to spot human trafficking.

A youth conference hosted by state representative Teresa Fedor gathered teens together on Friday at the state Capitol to talk about human trafficking.

Thaddeus Jones is a senior at Northland High School who attended the youth summit.

“I feel like people think that it’s not a problem until it’s in your life, and it’s closer to us then we think it is,” Jones said.

Jones is involved with the group called “Stories Behind Their Eyes “. This group hands out bracelets that have the human trafficking hotline number inscribed on the inside to hand out to people who the teens think may be involved in human trafficking.

The teens learned about online hashtags and other ways to use social media to direct those in need to houses and rehab centers.

The free event was part 2 of the 8th Annual Ohio Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

