I-71 SB closed on south side after fatal crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — I-71 southbound is closed south of state Route 104 after a fatal crash.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to I-71SB and SR 104 just before 10am on the report of a crash.

Police say one person was killed in the crash.

Police have closed I-71SB at I-70 to south of SR 104.

