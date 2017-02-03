Late daughter’s letters help mourning mother

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) A mother mourning the loss of her teenage daughter is now remembering her through a series of notes written before her death.

The words “Open when you’re feeling lonely” mark the start of one of 25 letters 16-year-old Macy Mathis wrote for her mother on her birthday.

Cindy Mathis would never expect that the reason she was feeling alone was because her teenage daughter had died in a car accident.

“She really helped me out in a lot of ways that I didn’t realize until after she passed,” said Mathis.

Before Macy died, Cindy had only opened three of those messages.

“I’m thankful I only opened three because I need them more now,” said Mathis.

What she finds sealed inside are enduring glimmers of a daughter she loved very much.

“I’ll play with your hair and rub your back until you fall asleep,” Mathis read from her daughters letter. “I miss being that close to you because I feel like your little girl again. Please, don’t feel lonely mommy. You always have me. Macy.”

