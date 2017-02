COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Firefighters were called to the scene of a garage fire on the 2500 block of Kenview Road S. early Friday morning.

The call went out shortly after 1:30 am.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a car in the garage had caught on fire.

After extinguishing the fire, they discovered a man in the car.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Both homicide detectives and fire investigators have been called to the scene.