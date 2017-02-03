Man has 130-pound tumor removed from abdomen

BAKERSFIELD, CA (WCMH) — Roger Logan is recovering after a doctor removed a 130-pound tumor that had been growing over a 15 year time span.

Logan, 57, said doctors repeatedly told him he was just needed to lose weight.

“They said it’s just fat, Your just fat…it’s just fat developing there,” he told KERO.

But it wasn’t fat. It was a benign tumor that was likely caused by an ingrown hair.

After months of research, Logan was able to find a doctor to operate on the tumor growing in his midsection.

Doctors say Logan’s surgery was a success and he should make a full recovery.