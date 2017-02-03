Man who ran from deputies at hospital has been arrested

GREENFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Ross County Sheriff George Lavender reports a man who ran from deputies at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has been arrested.

According to Lavender’s office, Jeffery A. Adkins, 27, had three misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest. They say he is also a suspect in several thefts and burglaries in the western part of the county.

He was arrested after a tip from the community.

Earlier in January, deputies said that Adkins was granted a medical furlough from the Ross County Jail after he hurt his hand by shutting it in a jail door. The Sheriff’s office said Adkins ran from Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center when a deputy tried to question him about another case.