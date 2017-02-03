Mayor Ginther signs executive order supporting settlement of refugees

nbc4-icon By and Published: Updated:
mayor-ginther-refugee-announcement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is signing an executive order to support the settlement of refugees in Columbus on Friday.

“Our immigrant population is part of the fabric of what makes Columbus so vibrant,” Ginther said earlier this week. “They are our neighbors. We must not turn our backs on them, now or ever.”

Ginther said he will issue an executive order that will support the resettlement of refugees to Columbus and prohibit the detention of anyone unless a warrant exists or a criminal violation was observed.

In addition, the executive order will not allow city money, equipment or personnel to be used for detecting or apprehending someone or denying them city services based on immigration status.

Reporter Ted Hart is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 at 5 and 6. For more stories right now, grab our free news app for iPhone or Android.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s