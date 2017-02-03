Mayor Ginther signs executive order supporting settlement of refugees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is signing an executive order to support the settlement of refugees in Columbus on Friday.

“Our immigrant population is part of the fabric of what makes Columbus so vibrant,” Ginther said earlier this week. “They are our neighbors. We must not turn our backs on them, now or ever.”

Ginther said he will issue an executive order that will support the resettlement of refugees to Columbus and prohibit the detention of anyone unless a warrant exists or a criminal violation was observed.

In addition, the executive order will not allow city money, equipment or personnel to be used for detecting or apprehending someone or denying them city services based on immigration status.

