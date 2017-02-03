McDonald’s introduces 4 new Shamrock Shake flavors

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
Five new McCafé Shamrock beverages. (CREDIT: McDonald's via Fahlgren Mortine)
Five new McCafé Shamrock beverages. (CREDIT: McDonald's via Fahlgren Mortine)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — McDonald’s is sweetening the deal for fans of its Shamrock Shake, adding chocolate to create 4 new offerings this year.

They should all be available at Central Ohio McDonald’s locations by Feb. 7, according to a press release.

The flavors and products available include:

  • Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe
  • Shamrock Mocha
  • Chocolate Shamrock Shake
  • Shamrock Hot Chocolate
  • Shamrock Shake

From February 7 – March 10, 25 cents from every McCafé Shamrock Chocolate Madness beverage sold will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s