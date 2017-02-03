McDonald’s introduces 4 new Shamrock Shake flavors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — McDonald’s is sweetening the deal for fans of its Shamrock Shake, adding chocolate to create 4 new offerings this year.
They should all be available at Central Ohio McDonald’s locations by Feb. 7, according to a press release.
The flavors and products available include:
- Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe
- Shamrock Mocha
- Chocolate Shamrock Shake
- Shamrock Hot Chocolate
- Shamrock Shake
From February 7 – March 10, 25 cents from every McCafé Shamrock Chocolate Madness beverage sold will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.