COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Firefighters responded to a working fire on the 4600 block of Boynton Place late Thursday night.

The fire started shortly after 11:00 pm.

One man lives in the house, and he was able to get out okay.

He and the fire chief both believe the cause of the fire may have been electrical. The homeowner said he heard a “pop” before the fire started.

The house is heavily damaged. Red Cross and investigators are on their way to the scene.