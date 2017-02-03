Olatoye family set for Super Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Olatoye family in Dublin is a special group. Father, Oye, came to America from his native Nigeria in 1980 and eventually became a successful business owner. His youngest daughter, Sade, is a former Ohio high school state champion in track and field and is now ranked in the top 6 in the NCAA as a weight thrower at Ohio State.

Sade’s older brother, Deji, is set to live out his lifelong dream this weekend. As a defensive back for the Falcons, Deji will play in his first Super Bowl this Sunday in Houston.

Deji played for Dublin Scioto in high school, then attended the University of Colorado and North Carolina A&T before earning a roster spot in the NFL. The Falcons are Deji’s 4th NFL team in his 3 years in the league.

Deji purchased tickets for his family along with custom-made Falcons jerseys to wear at the game.