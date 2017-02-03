South Columbus shop gives away 500th free bike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sometimes, a kind gesture or gift can go a long way to improve a person’s health and happiness.

On the city’s south side, a bike shop is proving that every day. Today, the shop hit a big milestone.

Bikes for All People opened in the summer of 2014. The southside bike shop on Parsons Avenue sells bikes–but since the beginning, they’ve given free bikes to kids.

“We do things on kind of a sliding scale honor system,” said owner and founder Ed Miner. “So, you know, if you have money one day and you need your bike to get to work, we’ll a lot of times fix it and make sure you can get to work. And we just ask that people pay what they can.

“And all we ask is when their kids outgrow them, if they’re still in good shape bring them back to us and we’ll give them away to someone else.”

On Friday, 6-year-old Zion Moody stopped by to pick up her new bike. This is the 500th bike the company has given away.

“I like that it has Hello Kitty,” she said.

She wasted no time in trying it out.

You can find Bikes for All People on Facebook.