Student charged with inducing panic after social media threat to Jonathan Alder Junior High School

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH)– Deputies say a student at Jonathan Alder Junior High School has been taken into custody after posting a threat on Instagram.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s office, the post was uploaded Thursday evening featuring a cartoon character and referencing a potential school shooting to take place Friday February 3.

Deputies were able to identified the student and took him into custody. He will be charged with a delinquency count of inducing panic, according to deputies. His name is being withheld, but he was identified as a student from Madison County.

A hearing is scheduled for today in Madison County Juvenile Court.

There will be a police presence at the junior high school today, even though the Madison County Sheriff says they do not have any indication of other involvement.

The incident is under investigation.