Teenager in hospital after being shot by Centerville officer

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Chief said Thursday the suspect that was shot by officers was a 15-year-old boy.

Chief of Police Bruce Robertson told reporters Thursday in a news conference the teen pulled a weapon from his waistband and pointed it at police. He refused to drop the weapon and officers were forced to fire at him, hitting him three times.

The boy was taken to Kettering Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, said Robertson.

Centerveille Police say they will hold another news conference Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Emergency crews were called to Virginia Avenue near the Centerville Police Department for a shooting Thursday.

The incident happened just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

Public Information Officer John Davis of the Centerville Police Department told 2 NEWS officer saw a man with a handgun on Virginia Avenue between the Centerville Police Department and the Centerville Library.

Davis said officers confronted the man and he did not follow commands from the police, the situation escalated and ended in police shooting the man. That man, whose identity is not known at this time, was taken to the hospital.

Davis said, “This is an extremely unusual incident,” commenting that the last officer-involved shooting in the city was in 1987, as best he could remember.

The Centerville Library was placed on lockdown during the incident, but police say this was done solely as a precaution and no one in the library was in danger.

Virginia Avenue will remain closed while police investigate.

One witness told 2 NEWS he saw police pointing their guns in the direction of trees near the area. The man told 2 NEWS crews he saw police kick a gun away from a man on the ground.