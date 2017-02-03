Tennessee community pays tribute to officer from Westerville who died during river rescue

WKRN Staff Published: Updated:
mumaweb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The news of fallen Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw has reached beyond Tennessee, but the community continues to pay tribute to him.

At the Madison Precinct where Officer Mumaw was stationed, neighbors laid flowers on his patrol vehicle.

Some knew the him, most didn’t but all said they wanted to show their support.

Kathy Beech laid flowers that were meant for her father’s grave.

“I was going to take them to my daddy’s grave and I thought, ‘No, they’re going here,’” Beech told News 2. “The flowers were red, white and blue, and I just think these officers deserve it.”

When she heard Officer Mumaw had died saving another person’s life, she wanted to show her appreciation.

“Since they put this precinct out here in Madison, our crime has dropped drastically,” said Beech. “They just serve and protect to the nth degree till they lose their life over it.”

J.R. Blanchard is a longtime Madison resident and a veteran. He laid a wreath on Officer Mumaw’s car.

“I’m just a neighbor and I’m just supporting my local officers as much as well as they support me,” Blanchard said.

At the Madison precinct, the flags were at half-staff, a small token of remembrance and mourning for the fallen officer.

Trey McMaster, who lives on Neelys Bend, also used the American flag to honor Officer Mumaw.

“Hung a flag for the rest of the guys who are down here, so they would know we’re all thinking about them,” explained McMaster. “What can you say about a man who gave everything he had, for somebody he didn’t know?”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s