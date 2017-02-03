Two cars involved in serious crash north of Mount Vernon

KNOX CO., OH (WCMH) — Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Knox County, north of Mt. Vernon.

The accident is in the 15900 block of North Liberty Road. The Mount Vernon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says two cars were involved.

The Patrol says two medical helicopters are en route to the scene.

