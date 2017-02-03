VIDEO: 30 cars crash on icy I-5 in Portland

KOIN Published: Updated:
KOIN photo
KOIN photo

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue officials say 30 cars crashed and caused a massive pileup on I-5 Southbound at Capitol Highway.

No one was seriously injured in the accident that began around 2:30 a.m. A TriMet bus was called to shelter stranded drivers in the cold, but the bus had problems getting to the scene and was eventually called off after drivers made it to shelter at a nearby McDonalds. Both semi-trucks and cars were involved.

KOIN 6 News viewer Hector Lucas sent in exclusive video of the pileup. He witnessed the crash and said he felt helpless because there was nothing he could do. (Editor’s Note: Some graphic language is included in the video.)

Lanes reopened by 8 a.m. and cars were getting by slowly but caution was urged.

Freezing rain made driving conditions difficult Friday morning. Temperatures were expected to rise above freezing by mid-morning. A number of other crashes were reported throughout the region but no major injury crashes.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s