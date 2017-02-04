4-year-old dies from injuries after mom allegedly kicks her for not brushing her teeth

Iris Hernandez Rivas (CREDIT: Montgomery County Police)
GAITHERSBURG, MD (AP) — Montgomery County Police say a 4-year-old girl who was hospitalized after her mother allegedly kicked her in the stomach because she didn’t brush her teeth has died.

The department said in a news release that Nohely Martinez Hernandez died Wednesday at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington.

Officers say on Jan. 26, the girl’s mother, 20-year-old Iris Hernandez Rivas, called 911 and said she found daughter face-down in the bathtub and unresponsive in their Gaithersburg home. Investigators say Hernandez Rivas said she kicked the child, who fell backward and hit her head.

Police say doctors found Nohely had multiple bruises on her body and was suffering from head trauma. Officers said Friday that results of an autopsy are pending.

Hernandez Rivas was charged with child abuse and assault last week.

