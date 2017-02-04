Columbus Zoo continues commitment to manatee rehabilitation

COLUMBUS (WCMH)—Manatee Coast at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium opened in 1999 with four rescued manatees from Florida.

Since then, 25 manatees have received care at the zoo, which is one of only two facilities outside Florida participating in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Manatee Rescue and Rehab Program.

Currently at the zoo, Stubby, Jedi, Junebug and two orphaned twins—Falcon and Millennium—are being lovingly cared for by the staff. Stubby is a long-term resident that cannot be released due to flipper injuries sustained in the wild, most likely human interaction with a passing boat propeller.

Shawn Brehob, Zoo Director of Animal Programs, says that manatees are marine animals, with today’s closest relatives being the elephant and hyrax.

The manatees require warm water (above 68 degrees), which explains why they migrate back to South Florida in the wintertime.

Also in the Zoo’s rehabilitation program are a Hawksbill Sea Turtle named Buddy, who has severe damage to his flipper that prevents his release into the wild, and a Brown Pelican named Sir Peli Ken, who is too imprinted on human care to be released.