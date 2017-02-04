Doctors remove live cockroach from woman’s skull

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
generic-hospital-sign-resized

CHENNAI, India (WCMH) — A woman in India woke up around midnight Tuesday with a strange sensation: she swore a bug had just crawled up her nose.

That sensation quickly turned painful, so she asked her son-in-law to take her to the local clinic, the Deccan Chronicle reports. Several doctors told her it was nothing serious but the woman, identified only as Selvi, insisted something was crawling around.

“I could not explain the feeling but I was sure it was some insect. There was a tingling, crawling sensation. Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes,” she told The New Indian Express. 

Selvi, 42, ended up at a local hospital. Doctors there examined her and found a live cockroach settled near the skull base, between the eyes and close to the brain.

It took over an hour for lead ENT doctor M. N. Shankar to pull the roach out.

He said it was the first such case he had ever experienced in three decades of practice.

Shankar said if left there, the insect would have died and Selvi would have developed an infection that spread to her brain.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s