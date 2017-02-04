Houston’s volunteers proud of their impact

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — It’s about leaving an imprint…this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and not something they’ll be able to do again, so they want to make the most positive impact they can.

This past August, 32,000 people who lived in and around the city of Houston applied to be a volunteer for Super Bowl LI. After a strict interview process, that number was cut down to 10,000.

For this entire week, the 10,000 volunteers are dressed in red, taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and leaving their imprint by ensuring the millions of visitors have a first-rate experience.

They make the difference between a good event and a great event. These 10,000 volunteers become the face of the city.

A million guests are expected in the Downtown Houston area. The volunteers in red will be talking to and interacting with them. The city is essentially hosting the world over the 10 days of Super Bowl activities, and with the right human touch, guests will leave with the great once-in-a-lifetime memories Houston wants to create.

The feedback from the visitors about their interaction with the volunteers has been overwhelming positive.

Aside from the guests, the NFL has also shared their recognition and gratitude to the volunteers and hopes it will carry over to future NFL host cities.

The host committee hopes that this year’s joint program can be shared with future host cities.