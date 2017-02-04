Justice Department formally appeals against court ruling suspending Pres. Trump’s immigration ban

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — The US Justice Department is appealing a Seattle federal judge’s ruling to suspend President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

CNN and several other media outlets are reporting on the appeal.

Friday night, US District Judge James Robart in Seattle temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on people from 7 predominantly Muslim countries.

