Man found lying in road, unresponsive in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one man is in life-threatening condition after he was found unresponsive on East Cooke Road Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 1900 East Cooke road around 5:04pm.

Police found 63-year-old Robert Seed lying in the street. He was unresponsive and was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

Witnesses in the area told police they saw a white man in his 20’s with brown hair, get out of a white car and assault Seed before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police.