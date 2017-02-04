Man found lying in road, unresponsive in northeast Columbus

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
generic police lights

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one man is in life-threatening condition after he was found unresponsive on East Cooke Road Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 1900 East Cooke road around 5:04pm.

Police found 63-year-old Robert Seed lying in the street. He was unresponsive and was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

Witnesses in the area told police they saw a white man in his 20’s with brown hair, get out of a white car and assault Seed before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s