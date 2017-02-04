Muslim NYPD officer claims colleagues threatened, harassed her

NEW YORK (WCMH) — An NYPD officer was physically attacked and called a “Muslim bitch” as colleagues attempted to rip off the hijab she was wearing, according to a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court.

NBC News reports officer Danielle Alamrani became an officer in 2006 and converted to Islam a year later. In the lawsuit, she claims that her colleagues refused to work with her once she started wearing the hijab on duty.

According to court papers, the 38-year-old was told her hijab was a safety hazard and was given non-patrol assignments, such as desk duty or security posts.

She was also called names like “terrorist” and “Taliban” and was told daily that she was “a disgrace to the NYPD,” the suit claims.

