POWELL (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of polar bear Anana and her cub on Sunday.

The little cub now weighs 15 pounds.

Fellow mom Aurora and her twins are also doing well, the zoo says, and both moms are very attentive to their cubs.

Animal care staff will check up on the cubs in a few weeks to determine their sex.

fFirst-time mom Anana gave birth to two cubs on November 8, 2016. One did not survive. Aurora, Anana’s sister, gave birth to twins a week later.