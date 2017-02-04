Police looking for suspect in 2 bank robberies on southwest side

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police
CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing two banks in the past week.

Police say the suspect came into Fifth Third Bank at 1669 Holt Road on Friday and approached the teller. He showed a demand note for money and implied he had a weapon in his pocket. He then jumped the counter, took an undetermined amount of cash, and fled on foot.

He is described as a white male, 25-30 years old, 5’4″ to 5’8″ tall, with a small build. He was reportedly wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, a red, white, and blue winter hat with earflaps, and blue jeans.

Police say the description matches that of a man that stole money from the PNC Bank at 1699 Holt Road on Jan. 31.

Anyone with info is asked to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Det. Thomas at bthomas@columbuspolice.org Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s