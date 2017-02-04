Police looking for suspect in 2 bank robberies on southwest side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing two banks in the past week.

Police say the suspect came into Fifth Third Bank at 1669 Holt Road on Friday and approached the teller. He showed a demand note for money and implied he had a weapon in his pocket. He then jumped the counter, took an undetermined amount of cash, and fled on foot.

He is described as a white male, 25-30 years old, 5’4″ to 5’8″ tall, with a small build. He was reportedly wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, a red, white, and blue winter hat with earflaps, and blue jeans.

Police say the description matches that of a man that stole money from the PNC Bank at 1699 Holt Road on Jan. 31.

Anyone with info is asked to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Det. Thomas at bthomas@columbuspolice.org Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).