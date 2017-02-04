Two families displaced after fire at apartment complex in Gahanna

GAHANNA OH., (WCMH) — Two families have been displaced after a fire at at an apartment complex in Gahanna Saturday night.

Fire and EMS were called to the Hunters Ridge Apartments on a report of a fire around 8:26pm.

Crews on scene say at least one apartment was completely damaged in the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are headed to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire.

