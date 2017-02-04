US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Danielle Christian

Christian is wanted by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine.

Christian is described as a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Sardell Lancaster

Lancaster is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Lancaster is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Lorenzo Robinson

Robinson is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for gross sexual imposition.

Robinson is described as a black male, 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Jeremy Schwamb

Schwamb is wanted by the Licking County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Schwamb is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.