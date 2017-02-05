2nd grader collects 450 blankets for the needy

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven-year-old Emma Gough — a second-grader from northeast Ohio — had an idea back in December: collect blankets for those in need.

After two months, the grand total? 450.

Emma brought those blankets to the Warren Family Rescue Mission on Saturday, dropping them off to be used at the Mission’s Clothing room.

“When me and my friends came to pick them up, that was my favorite part,” Emma said. “And then when we came and put them in the room I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

Emma’s mom Brandie Yobe is the principal at Hubbard High School. She said Emma thought of the idea all on her own.

“She came to me to do this over Christmas break,” Yobe said. “From there, it just kind of bloomed into a bigger and bigger and bigger project.”

Emma got help from the different clubs at the elementary, middle and high schools.

“I’m very, very proud of her,” Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Rescue Mission said. “This was all her idea. And everything she did, I just provided an avenue for her to do something — she wanted to share the warmth, as she put it.”

The Mission opens its clothing room three times a week. The public can come in twice a month to 300,000 articles of clothing free of charge.

“For a second-grader to come up with this idea and to put it together is just mind-blowing,” Mararri said.