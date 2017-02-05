Alcohol, speed suspected in serious crash in Logan County

QUINCY OH., (WMCH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says unsafe speed and alcohol are suspected factors in a serious crash in Logan county early Sunday morning.

It happened on Jefferson Street in the town of Quincy around 3:10am.

26-year-old Robert Smith was traveling northwest on Jefferson Street and he lost control while trying to negotiate a curve. He drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Smith was transported by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. His passenger, 23-year-old Tyler Cooperider was taken to a hospital in Bellefountaine with non-life threatening injuries.

The men were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. State Patrol says alcohol and unsafe speed are suspected factors.

The accident remains under investigation.