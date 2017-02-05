Coroner identifies human remains found in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office have identified the remains of a man found dead near in South Columbus.

On the morning of Jan. 30, Columbus Police detectives and the Columbus Police dive team recovered human remains from the quarry at the rear of 75 Lawn Avenue. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as those of 37-year-old Matthew T. Parsley. According to police, Parsley went missing in mid-October.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

