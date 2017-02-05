Fayette County crash leaves one dead

FAYETTE CO., Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on the 10000 block of Danville Road in northern Fayette County around 5:30am.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tyler Wrobel of Bloomingburg, Ohio, was driving north on Danville Road and lost control of his 20055 Cadillac. Wrobel’s vehicle went of both sides of the roadway and rolled over multiple times.

The sheriff’s office says Wrobel was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle. Wrobel was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

