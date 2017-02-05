Georgia deputy dead, several taken to hospital in liquid nitrogen incident at sperm bank

WJBF Published: Updated:
WJBF photo
WJBF photo

AUGUSTA, GA  (WJBF) — Sgt. Greg Meagher of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is dead after he responded to an alarm activation at Xytex Corporation, a sperm bank, on Emmett St. in Augusta.

Upon arrival around 3:30 p.m., Sgt. Meagher died after inhaling an “unknown chemical substance,” according to Sgt. Shane McDaniel at the the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta Fire Department and a HazMat team arrived at Xytex arund 4 p.m. after someone reported a nitrogen leak, according to Augusta EMA. They found an unresponsive Richmond County Deputy inside and a female Xytex employee in a side location of the structure. They pulled them both out and sent them to the hospital.

In total, four deputies and one employee were transported to the hospital, officials say.

HazMat team members were able to shut off liquid nitrogen tanks at the scene, according to a press release from Augusta-Richmond County EMA. No firefighters were injured.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s