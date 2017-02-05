Georgia deputy dead, several taken to hospital in liquid nitrogen incident at sperm bank

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Sgt. Greg Meagher of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is dead after he responded to an alarm activation at Xytex Corporation, a sperm bank, on Emmett St. in Augusta.

Upon arrival around 3:30 p.m., Sgt. Meagher died after inhaling an “unknown chemical substance,” according to Sgt. Shane McDaniel at the the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta Fire Department and a HazMat team arrived at Xytex arund 4 p.m. after someone reported a nitrogen leak, according to Augusta EMA. They found an unresponsive Richmond County Deputy inside and a female Xytex employee in a side location of the structure. They pulled them both out and sent them to the hospital.

In total, four deputies and one employee were transported to the hospital, officials say.

HazMat team members were able to shut off liquid nitrogen tanks at the scene, according to a press release from Augusta-Richmond County EMA. No firefighters were injured.