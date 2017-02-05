One woman in critical condition after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus Sunday night.

It happened around 10:19pm in the area of Stevens Avenue.

Police on scene say a woman was shot while riding in a car. The driver of the car called police and drove to West Broad St. and North Oakley Ave.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say the woman was taken to Mount Carmel West in critical condition.

