Police searching for high risk missing juvenile

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high risk juvenile missing from northeast Columbus.

Columbus Police say 12-year-old Juijuan Jenkins went missing from his grandmother’s house on the 2400 block of Parkwood Avenue around 10am on Friday, Feb. 3. Jenkins has not been seen since.

Jenkins is a 12-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, puffy Columbia coat, a black t-shirt and blue jeans. He is around 5’ tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

If you see Jenkins, please call the Columbus Police immediately at 614-645-4545.