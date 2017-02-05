Super Bowl 51: Fans start entering NRG stadium

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, an attendee snaps a photo of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and team helmets during NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's news conference for Super Bowl 51, in Houston. The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Fox will show the game online for free, but you're out of luck on phones unless you're a Verizon customer. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 51 (all times local):

2 p.m.

Fans started entering NRG Stadium four hours before the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots are going for their fifth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. A win would give Brady the most Super Bowls in league history, breaking a tie with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

The Patriots have overcome Brady’s four-game “Deflategate” suspension, star tight end Rob Gronkowski’s season-ending back surgery and the loss of two defensive stalwarts, Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins.

The Falcons, making their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, are going for their first title led by league MVP Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.

Country star Luke Bryan will do the national anthem and Lady Gaga will perform the halftime show.

New England will enter the game as a 3-point favorite.

