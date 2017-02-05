Suspect steals military Humvee, leads officers on chase

LINCOLNTON, NC (WCMH) — A police chase in North Carolina ended in an officer-involved shooting after someone stole a military Humvee from a National Guard armory.

Lincolnton Police told WSOC officers spotted a military-style vehicle that was being operated erratically early Saturday morning. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

The driver of the Humvee hit a second officer that was called in for backup during the chase. The suspect then put the vehicle into reverse and backed into the cruiser that was pursuing him. An officer fired shots at the suspect, but the suspect drove away.

Lincolnton Police Chief Rodney Jordan told WSOC a sheriff’s deputy was flagged down a short time later by a man who said he picked up an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. It is not known if that person was involved in the incident, but they were airlifted to a hospital.

Police located the stolen Humvee about a mile away from the shooting scene, but the suspect was not located.

The officer who was hit by the military vehicle was treated at and released from an area hospital.