Teaching assistant pleads guilty to assaulting handicapped teenager

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A former teaching assistant has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after assaulting a 15-year-old autistic boy.

The incident happened in November 2015, but it wasn’t reported until September 2016 when a graduate student recording a class for research reviewed the footage.

The video shows the 15-year-old in an agitated state in the classroom. The classroom’s teacher Caroline Borkey asked the student to sit down and be quiet repeatedly, and even forces him into his seat, but the boy continued to cry.

That’s when William Gates, the teaching assistant, went over to the boy and said “You know what I want? Give me that back, boy.” The video then shows Gates pushing the boy to the back of the classroom before the camera, which was sitting on Borkey’s desk, turns away. A loud slap is heard, followed by Gates reappearing on camera smiling.

“You have been branded,” Gates said.

After seeing the video, the graduate student reported the incident to the school and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Borkey resigned two weeks later and was charged with failing to report the assault.

Gates pleaded guilty to assaulting a handicapped person on Thursday, which is a misdemeanor in North Carolina.

The family of the student was distraught after seeing the video.

“We had to sop at the video,” Alfonso Pena-Herrera, the boy’s older brother, told WSOC. “My mom started crying. Pena-Herrera said that his brother is non-verbal and had no way to tell anyone about the assault. He also suspects it wasn’t the only time something like this happened and that his brother has been acting out ever since.

“He has become aggressive and even violent toward my mother,” Pena-Herrera said. “We want to let people know that that this is happening and there are flaws in the educational system.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement saying that they take incidents involving student safety very seriously and act quickly to respond.