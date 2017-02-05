VIDEO: Fiona the hippo takes her first steps

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Good news from the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden: Fiona the hippo is getting stronger!

Caretakers took video of her taking her first steps last night. The caretakers said she was very active overnight and is even eating a decent amount of formula on her own.

Fiona was born 6 weeks early and has been under close supervision since she came into the world. Zoo workers have had to use a feeding tube to help her eat, because of a weak suckling response. Caretakers also had to cuddle Fiona in order to help her regulate her breathing.