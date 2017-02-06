Children transported to hospital, High Street closed after car accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say a child was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a car accident on S. High Street.

The accident happened at approximately 1:18 am Friday morning.

The two-vehicle accident has High Street closed northbound and southbound from 270 to Rathmell Road.

Police say there we no fatalities, but a few injuries reported. One was a child who was transported to Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Another child was transported in stable condition, as well as one adult transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There was no more information available at this time.