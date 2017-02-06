Cold case returns to court after 44 years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A cold case is back into the public spotlight decades after the crime was committed. A central Ohio woman’s own detective work uncovered that her father’s suspected shooter was indicted and charged but never tried for his crime. Lori Cooper says, “It’s time for justice.”

On March 15, 1972, Columbus Police Officer Niki Cooper was shot while trying to arrest a burglary suspect. A number of homes had been hit and Cooper was talking to residents in southeast Columbus. One suspect, Charles Hays, ran and Officer Cooper followed until the man was cornered, according to the police report. The report indicates Hays shot Cooper in the arm and Cooper returned fire. Both men survived.

Lori Cooper’s father Niki passed away a few years ago, but she wanted to know the fate of her father’s suspected shooter. Cooper was very surprised with what she found after doing some digging.

“I firmly believe in our justice system and I was beyond shocked that he had slipped through the cracks,” Cooper explained.

Hays was indicted for the crime in April of 1972 according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien. Documents show Hays posted bail and then fled. He was subsequently arrested and served time for other crimes during the late 1970s in Kentucky and Connecticut. There was a paper trail as the State of Ohio tried to extradite Hays to face his charges in the Buckeye State.

Hays was eventually paroled in Connecticut and walked free. Ohio’s paper trail to extradite Hays ended more than three decades ago.

“Steps were taken by the state at least up through 1980, but after that they really can’t find much that happened after 1980,” O’Brien said.

Lori Cooper said justice must be served when you attempt to kill a law enforcement officer.

“That’s never acceptable. Not two days later, two months later, or 44 years later,” she said. “It is time for justice and that is what I am doing. That is my end goal here.”

O’Brien renewed Cooper’s quest for justice. He wants to prosecute the 82-year-old suspect who now lives in Dayton.

Hays has been appointed a public defender who will not comment on the case. Court documents argue that prosecuting Hays decades later violates his right to a speedy trial.

Both sides are set to meet in a Columbus courtroom Tuesday. A judge must now weigh these arguments. Ruling in the prosecution’s favor could pave the way for a trial 45 years in the making.