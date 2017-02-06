Customer leaves restaurant owner racist message on receipt

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WOAI/WCMH) — Staffers at a San Antonio, Texas restaurant are concerned and disappointed after they found a receipt from a customer saying they would not be coming back because the owner is Mexican.

“The food was tasty and the service was attentive,” the note reads. “However the owner is Mexican. We will not return. America first.”

“Something like this is a slap in the face,” says Di Frabo Italian restaurant owner Fernando Franco.

He opened the Italian restaurant back in 2014, turning a lifelong dream into a reality.

Franco has been operating businesses and restaurants in San Antonio since 2012 under an E-2 visa, which Franco says is an investor visa. It has very specific requirements and must be renewed every year.

“We have never had any issue because we have had growth,” Franco told WOAI. “We have more business now.”

Franco blames the message on the rhetoric surrounding the 2016 election, but he plans to keep moving forward.

“We’re just going to keep working, and I think most of people are not like this,” he said. Franco says he also plans to begin the process of becoming an American citizen soon.