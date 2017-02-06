Former NBA star Rodman gets probation in freeway crash

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2016 file photo shows former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman at an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Rodman has been sentenced to three years informal probation and 30 hours of community service for a wrong-way-related crash on a Southern California freeway. The Orange County District Attorney's office says Rodman pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 to misdemeanor counts of driving across a dividing section, giving false information to a police officer and driving without a valid license, and must also pay restitution. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok,File, File)
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been sentenced to three years informal probation and 30 hours of community service for a crash on a California freeway.

The Orange County district attorney’s office says Rodman pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor counts of driving across a dividing section, giving false information to a police officer and driving without a valid license. He also must pay restitution.

Prosecutors say Rodman was traveling north in a southbound carpool lane on July 20 on Interstate 5 in Santa Ana, forcing a sedan to swerve into a dividing wall to avoid a collision.

Rodman’s lawyer Paul S. Meyer says the freeway entrance was poorly marked and community service was appropriate.

Meyer says a hit-and-run charge against Rodman was dropped.

